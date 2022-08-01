Will there be improved pedestrian access across Katoomba's Lurline Street?
It's a decision now set to go to the Local Traffic Committee after Blue Mountains City Council passed an urgency motion at the July 26 Blue Mountains Council meeting.
Greens Councillor Sarah Redshaw said she wasn't happy with the council staff response to the issue and instead brought it up at the meeting.
The councillor said while there is an existing pedestrian refuge on Lurline Street near Katoomba Public, there is no pedestrian crossing near the primary school and Katoomba High - a gap of around 1.5km between safe pedestrian crossings.
"Local residents are concerned for their children's safety," Cr Redshaw said.
The traffic committee will be asked about the installation of a pedestrian crossing south of Merriwa Street on Lurline Street. There is a petition on the matter.
Council previously investigated whether or not a crossing was needed, but found there wasn't enough pedestrian volume. Cr Redshaw said this focused on the northern end near Waratah Street, and didn't take into consideration the area as a whole.
