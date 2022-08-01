The redevelopment of Leura's Ritz nursing home into high-end aged care has been reduced in size, with fewer beds and fewer parking spaces.
But the scale of part of the redevelopment has some Leurans very concerned, with posters appearing in the village, saying "it's a little more than a restoration".
In an amended DA lodged with council, developer Pathway Residences has cut the proposed number of beds from 137 to 123 and also cut the number of parking spaces from 46 to 40.
But many locals still believe two proposed new buildings at the back of the 130-year-old Ritz are too big and bulky, and they say Wascoe Street, which has been earmarked as the new entrance to the complex, is completely unsuitable to take such traffic.
Mary McDonald, whose home adjoins the rear of the Ritz, said people were focused on the heritage restoration of the original buildings and had overlooked the large new wings proposed for the rear of the property.
"Despite raising concerns about the height and density, the revised DA plans are virtually unchanged for the Wascoe Street side of the site," she said.
"With two storeys underground and three storeys above ground, the new wings are a cynical attempt to introduce an overbuilt form to the heart of Leura village masquerading as meeting a 'need' for 'luxury seniors housing'.
"I also worry residents don't realise council is not the consent authority. Rather, due to the $40 million value of the project, it will be the Sydney Western Planning Panel that will decide this one."
Pathways Residences, which operates a number of aged housing properties in Sydney, has made some changes to minimise the impact nf Mrs McDonald's home, including increasing the setback from the boundary to maintain mid-winter sunlight in her north-facing bedroom windows.
But Mrs McDonald's daughter, Amy Burton-Bradley, said the setback had been moved by just 70 centimetres.
"The plans continue to unnecessarily adversely impact neighbouring properties and will drastically and forever alter the pleasant, quiet and treed character of this corner of Leura along Wascoe Street."
She also questioned the traffic study, which was conducted in December 2020, when COVID impacts were significant.
And she said rather than an "adaptive reuse" of a state significant heritage site, in reality the proposal was a high density development.
"Indeed the room configurations of 123 units with en suite bathrooms are the equivalent of adding a hotel or unit block to a quiet residential street in the heart of Leura village."
Public submissions on the DA close on August 7.
