NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns has pledged to address issues at Blue Mountains Anzac Memorial Hospital in Katoomba

By B.c Lewis
August 3 2022
NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns has pledged to address issues at the 100-year-old Anzac Memorial Hospital in Katoomba after a visit to the region on Tuesday, August 2.

B.C Lewis

