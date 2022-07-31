It was the birthday present Kate Bush never knew she needed.
More than 100 fans of the English pop icon gathered at Woodford Academy on Saturday, July 30 - the singer's 64th birthday - to recreate the dance moves from her iconic debut single, Wuthering Heights.
Advertisement
Dressed in red dresses like the one Bush wore in the 1978 music video for the landmark song, fans of all ages paid tribute on the green grass in front of the oldest colonial buildings in the Blue Mountains.
Speaking before the event, organiser Jonathan Madeley said it was all about "just fun for the sake of having fun".
With that benchmark in mind, it was definitely a case of "mission accomplished".
Inspired by the 2013 Brighton Fringe Festival where the group Shambush attempted the world record to have the most "Kates" dancing at one time, Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever events are now held all over the world.
This year's event came as the English singer-songwriter is enjoying a career resurgence on the back of the Netflix series, Stranger Things. The latest series features Bush's 1985 single, Running Up That Hill, in a key sequence. Running Up That Hill has now spent seven weeks on top of the Australian singles chart as a result, eclipsing its 1980s chart performance.
Saturday's performance of Bush's literary-inspired song turned out to be a double birthday celebration: July 30 is also the day Wuthering Heights author Emily Bronte was born in 1818.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.