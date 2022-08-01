Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains swimmers Matt Wilson and Jenna Jones narrowly miss out on medals at Commonwealth Games

By Damien Madigan and B C. Lewis
Updated August 1 2022 - 1:55am, first published 12:00am
Blue Mountains swimmers narrowly missed out on medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

