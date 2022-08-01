Blue Mountains swimmers narrowly missed out on medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Springwood's Matt Wilson came fourth in the 200m men's breaststroke final on July 29, an agonising 0.16 seconds behind Scotland's Ross Murdoch.
Reigning Olympic champion, Australia's Zac Stubblety-Cook, won the gold medal (2:08.07), beating England's James Wilby in the final stages by 0.52 seconds. Wilson completed his final swim in 2:10.57.
The former Winmalee High School student, who claimed the bronze medal in the event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, easily won his heat earlier in the day.
Meanwhile former St Columba's College and St Thomas Aquinas student Jenna Jones competing in the women's 50 metre freestyle S13 on Saturday also came fourth in her final.
Jones swam 29.08, behind fellow Aussies Katja Dedekind (26.56) who set a world record. Second place getter was England's Hannah Russell swam 27.67 and a fellow Aussie Kirralee Hayes (28.24) pipped her for the bronze.
Jones told her social media followers it "wasn't quite the race I had been training for [but] it was still such an experience".
"I guess that's the part about elite sport that people don't often talk about, the disappointment," she said.
Jones moved to Queensland during the pandemic to train and said it had seen her "training the fastest I have ever trained, and being the most confident I have ever been in myself".
"Sometimes these things just happen," she said of the race. "Sure it sucks, but it also burns a fire in my heart to do better."
She wished her teammates well for their results for the country. "So proud to have represented my country and race alongside two amazing girls who did insane".
Her former primary school, St Thomas Aquinas praised her results on their Facebook page.
"Well done Jenna! We are so proud of you!"
Speaking to the Gazette before the Games, Wilson said he wasn't going into the competition "with too many expectations after a disruptive year with injuries and illness and trying out some new training".
He said it was always an honour representing Australia. "The feeling never gets old. It's one of the best feelings," he said.
