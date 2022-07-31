Blue Mountains Theatre presented Australia's own world-renowned traditional Japanese drumming ensemble, Taikoz, in their new collaboration, Coming Together, on July 30.
Coming Together is a collaboration between Taikoz and Sydney's musical mavericks, Ensemble Offspring, with former award-winning Bangarra dancer, Waangenga Blanco, as narrator.
On stage with Taiko was an assemblage of world-class instrumental soloists including Sally Whitwell on piano, James Nightingale on saxophone and Daniel Pliner on keyboard.
Taikoz's Coming Together features works by formidable American composer, Fredrick Rzewski, as well as new commissioned works by British/Australian composer Luke Styles and Taikoz's own artistic director, Ian Cleworth.
For more details on upcoming events at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood, visit www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
