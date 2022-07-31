Blue Mountains Gazette

PICTURES: Taikoz brings new show Coming Together to Blue Mountains Theatre

Updated August 1 2022 - 1:28am, first published July 31 2022 - 11:50pm
Blue Mountains Theatre presented Australia's own world-renowned traditional Japanese drumming ensemble, Taikoz, in their new collaboration, Coming Together, on July 30.

