STEP UP: Phil Smith established his business in Springwood because "mountain folk like a personal service".

At Birdwood Podiatry you can walk in the door knowing that you are not just another number.

Phil Smith opened his Springwood practice this year, although he has been working in the area since 2010.

"I established my business because I realised that we mountain folk like a personal service with someone you can relate to," Phil said.

"I also wanted to refer to local businesses and be part of the community."

He promises a place where your treatment is tailored to your condition and you won't leave feeling like you've paid for something you didn't need.

He offers the full range of podiatry services and believes in working with his patients to have them "moving as comfortably and naturally as possible".

"People with diabetes should have an annual check of sensation in the feet as well as the blood flow, and during these appointments I can give advice on the prevention of potential problems," Phil said.



"Birdwood Podiatry has a wide range of treatment options for muscle and tendon injuries, whether they're from a recent strain or a long standing niggle that just won't quit.



"Dry needling and shockwave therapy are available, and can help a chronic issue get back into healing mode."

Phil also offers routine care for people who may not be able to see or reach their nails as well as removing those hard lumps of skin that are making walking difficult.

When it comes to treating children some of the reasons may be tripping or turned feet, concern with toes that don't sit as they should or pain in the heels during sport.

"Not forgetting the warts and so on we tend to pick up while our immune systems develop," Phil said.

Ingrown toenails are also a common problem which, Phil says, can be treated simply and painlessly.

"A satisfying part of the day is when a patient might be very anxious about having an ingrown nail and regret not having it treated because they were worried about the pain," he said.

"Half an hour later they're floating out the door in disbelief saying they can't believe it didn't hurt."

Footwear advice is a key part to so many of the conditions Phil treats, and he personalises it according to how your body is made, and what you'll be asking your feet to do.

A keen cyclist and runner Phil said he loves being part of the Blue Mountains community.