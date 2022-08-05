Blue Mountains Gazette

Board to resign: Blue Mountains Food Co-op upheaval

By B.c Lewis
August 5 2022
An "upheaval" is underway at the Blue Mountains Food Co-op with the board set to resign at the coming annual general meeting as sales are declining. A bid to cut staff wages had also been knocked back by the Fair Work Commission.

