Counterpoint at Winter Magic: The Revival!

Updated August 2 2022 - 3:37am, first published 3:26am
Counterpoint at Winter Magic: The Revival!

Having played at Katoomba's Winter Magic Festival many times, the children's xylophone orchestra Counterpoint is pleased to be performing in the revived festival at the Youth Hostel Association at midday on Saturday, August 27.

