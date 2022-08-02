Counterpoint at Winter Magic: The Revival!

Having played at Katoomba's Winter Magic Festival many times, the children's xylophone orchestra Counterpoint is pleased to be performing in the revived festival at the Youth Hostel Association at midday on Saturday, August 27.
Counterpoint is a children's music ensemble made up of xylophones, metallophones, glockenspiels, and other tuned and untuned percussion instruments.
Their repertoire includes music from around the world, including the Ukrainian Carol of the Bells, and Carl Orff's Gassenhauer (Street Song) the Underground railway song, When The Train Comes Along, as well as the Irish favourite, Drowsy Maggie.
Counterpoint will be supported in this special concert by local singer/songwriter Aurora Li, who has performed professionally since the age of 14. Accompanying herself on guitar and piano, Aurora's fresh and optimistic take on life can find a song in every joy and every heartache. Her spare, acoustic indie folk/pop sound is complimented by sharply observed lyrics that traverse her experiences of friendship,
For further information call Alison Lockwood on 0423 819 980.
