Spring into Folktime with new music festival in Katoomba

The debut of Get Folked! Katoomba Music and Dance Festival on Saturday, September 10 will feature traditional Afghani folk music by Rahim and Murtaza Damoon.
The father and son duo will present Sufi mystic love songs.
Rahim Damoon is an accomplished and well-known vocalist and harmonium player. His son, Murtaza, accompanies him on tabla (traditional Hindustani hand drum) and the lyric content of their music draws on poems of Jalaludin Rumi (13th century Persia), Bedil Dehlavi (18th century India) and Ghulam Nabi Ashqari (20th century Afghanistan).
The family fled from oppression in Afghanistan in 1996.
"Afghanis suffer cruel oppression not just about political views but also relating to traditional culture. The Taliban ideology sees music and musicians, including traditional musicians, as morally corrupting and musicians as degenerates," said Murtaza Damoon.
Katoomba resident musician, Harry O'Donovan, one of the lead organisers for the festival, said that it will be an exciting mix of multicultural events presented by local and interstate musicians and will also include Americana and Old Time Appalachian Mountain music, Balkan dance, European folk and traditional Irish music.
"This is a not-for-profit venture and we have deliberately kept the sessional and all-day tickets very, very cheap so that the community coming out of the COVID strictures can do so in a celebration with musicians."
For full program details, see www.getfolked.org and for early bird and other booking details, contact Yorgo Kaporis on 0412 861 187.
