Spring into Folktime with new music festival in Katoomba

Updated August 3 2022 - 1:12am, first published 12:41am
The debut of Get Folked! Katoomba Music and Dance Festival on Saturday, September 10 will feature traditional Afghani folk music by Rahim and Murtaza Damoon.

