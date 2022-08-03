Blue Mountains Gazette

Celebrate National Science Week in Springwood with Science at the Local

Updated August 3 2022 - 3:18am, first published 2:14am
Science at the Local is celebrating National Science Week by holding a special event at Springwood Sports Club on Sunday, August 14 at 2pm.

