Historian shares insights into Bathurst War of 1824 at Blackheath History Forum

To find out why, and to hear more about the complex story of invasion, occupation and resistance on Wiradyuri land in the 1820s, come and hear Dr Gapps at the next Blackheath History Forum. His latest book, Gudyarra: The First Wiradyuri War of Resistance, has been described by one reviewer as "essential reading' for anyone concerned with truth-telling about Australian history. Stephen delves into the history of the Bathurst War of 1825, or as Wiradyuri Elder Uncle Bill Allen Junior put it 'a Wiradyuri war of resistance against a World Empire".