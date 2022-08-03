Historian shares insights into Bathurst War of 1824 at Blackheath History Forum

The Cudgegong River wends its way through Wiradyuri Country. Popular for fishing, camping, or just relaxing, photographs show a peaceful expanse of tree-lined water.
There is no hint of the vicious battle that took place near the river in August 1824.
The hard-fought skirmish between a party of Wiradyuri and three white stockmen was part of the Bathurst War of 1824.
Dr Stephen Gapps argues that, although the three white men killed 19 Wiradyuri, this incident should be seen as a battle not a massacre.
To find out why, and to hear more about the complex story of invasion, occupation and resistance on Wiradyuri land in the 1820s, come and hear Dr Gapps at the next Blackheath History Forum. His latest book, Gudyarra: The First Wiradyuri War of Resistance, has been described by one reviewer as "essential reading' for anyone concerned with truth-telling about Australian history. Stephen delves into the history of the Bathurst War of 1825, or as Wiradyuri Elder Uncle Bill Allen Junior put it 'a Wiradyuri war of resistance against a World Empire".
Stephen Gapps will be speaking on Saturday, August 20 at 4pm in the Philips Hall at the Blackheath Community Centre, corner Gardiner Crescent and Great Western Highway, Blackheath. Doors open at 3.30pm for afternoon tea. More details and booking information at www.blackheathhistoryforum.org.au.
