Blue Mountains Gazette

Man arrested in Bullaburra over historic child assault allegations

Updated August 3 2022 - 4:12am, first published 4:03am
A man was arrested in Bullaburra yesterday (August 2) and charged over alleged historic sexual assault offences.

Local News

