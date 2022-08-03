A man was arrested in Bullaburra yesterday (August 2) and charged over alleged historic sexual assault offences.
For near a year, officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command had been investigating reports that six students - between the ages of five and six - had been sexually assaulted by a teacher during the 1980s at a school in Vaucluse.
Following extensive investigations, detectives arrested a 68-year-old man at a home in Bullaburra about 9.45am on Tuesday.
The man was taken to Katoomba Police Station and charged with sexual assault (category 3) - person under 16 years of age and six counts of sexual assault (category 4) - assault and act of indecency person under 16 years of age.
He was refused bail and will appear in Penrith Local Court today (Wednesday 3 August 2022).
Investigations are continuing.
Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information will be treated with the strictest of confidence.
