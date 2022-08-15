Blue Mountains Gazette

Village Fair vital to the lovely look of Leura

Updated August 15 2022 - 4:11am, first published 2:00am
Leura Village Fair will return this Spring after a two-year COVID hiatus. The 40th fair will once again fill the Mall with stalls, art and music on the second weekend of October.

