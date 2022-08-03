Blue Mountains Gazette

Severe weather warning for parts of the state

By Maureen Dettre
Updated August 4 2022 - 12:10am, first published August 3 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The BOM has issued warnings of wind gusts up to 90km/h over the ranges in southeast NSW. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

A severe weather warning has been issued for southeast NSW, with a cold front forecast to bring heavy rain, damaging winds and possible flooding.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.