Provincial Poets and the Making of a Nation is the second in a free four-part Creative Conversations series at The Joan. In this talk, Dr Valentina Gosetti, Associate Professor and Senior Lecturer in French at UNE, aims to rediscover, document and analyse prominent regional voices swept aside by the powerful forces constructing national identity in 19th century France.
Dr Gosetti's work leads to a more inclusive and representative literary canon and highlights a new awareness of the crucial role of regional poets and poetry.
Originally from Collio di Vobarno, a small town in the province of Brescia, in the north of Italy, Dr Gosetti's impressive credentials include studying languages at the University of Bologna in Italy, the University of Oxford in the UK and interning at UNESCO (Headquarters, Paris).
Creative Conversations brings specialists in music, theatre, poetry, creative writing, screen studies and history to engage with audiences in presentations that profile current projects, questions and investigations into the arts. From cyborg mermaids, 19th century French provincial poets and Bourke Elders to rich and strange real lives writ large for the stage, this series will traverse fascinating territory, offering insights and learning along the way. In a relaxed after-work setting, audiences are invited to learn about their research and be inspired, piqued and challenged as the presenters explore the changing nature of arts and culture in Australia. Creative Conversations is presented by the University of New England Cultural and Creative Arts Network in partnership with The Joan.
Provincial Poets is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, August 18, at 6:30pm. Duration 60 minutes. Tickets: free but booking essential. See thejoan.com.au.
