Blue Mountains Gazette

Poets of 19th century France

Updated August 4 2022 - 10:28am, first published 12:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Provincial Poets and the Making of a Nation is the second in a free four-part Creative Conversations series at The Joan. In this talk, Dr Valentina Gosetti, Associate Professor and Senior Lecturer in French at UNE, aims to rediscover, document and analyse prominent regional voices swept aside by the powerful forces constructing national identity in 19th century France.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.