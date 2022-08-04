Blue Mountains Writers' Festival early bird tickets on sale

After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, the Blue Mountains Writers' Festival returns in 2022.
And to make the most of the event, early bird tickets are on sale now until August 10.
Now's the time to book for the weekend of October 21-23 for this much-loved Blue Mountains event.
The program features more than 50 events and workshops, aiming to refresh readers and inspire a renewed sense of curiosity and possibility.
"We've confirmed more than 70 writers including Helen Garner, Tom Keneally, Louisa Lim, Tony Birch, Rick Morton, Michelle de Kretser and Costa Georgiadis," said creative director Amy Sambrooke.
"And we're very excited to welcome international guests Behrouz Boochani (New Zealand, livestreamed), Gina Cole (New Zealand), Catherine Phil McCarthy (Ireland) and Nicola White (Scotland)."
ABC Radio Sydney has partnered with the event again and many of ABC's favourite presenters will attend.
For the first time, ABC Radio Sydney's iconic Thank God It's Friday program, presented by Richard Glover, will be broadcast live from The Carrington at the start of the festival.
Adventurous festival-goers can attend an evening of poetry, music and humour at Scenic World while perched high over the Jamison Valley above Katoomba's rainforest canopy.
Ms Sambrooke said the return of the Blue Mountains Writers' Festival comes with a sense of optimism and joy.
"The team at Varuna are really excited about the festival we have planned for our community. Early bird tickets allow you to secure your seat for what we think is our most diverse program ever," she said.
"After an arduous couple of years - including two cancelled festivals - we hope that this festival offers something for everyone. We're back, and we'd love you to join us."
There's crime, politics, comedy, social issues, First Nations stories, feminist writings, fiction, poetry, true stories and much more
Early bird weekend tickets are available now. If you buy a gold weekend pass before August 10, you will also receive a ticket for a free half-day writing workshop worth $80. Choose from one of six workshops facilitated by Emily Maguire, Rick Morton, Hilton Koppe, Guy Edmonds, Anwen Crawford or Felicity Plunkett.
The full program will be announced on August 11. The festival is presented by Varuna the National Writers' House. For festival information, visit www.bluemountainswritersfestival.com.au.
