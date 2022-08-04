Blue Mountains Gazette

Mother tongues as carriers of identity

Updated August 15 2022 - 1:27am, first published August 4 2022 - 4:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new exhibition by Blue Mountains-based multi-media artist Eddie Abd explores cultural identity through a variety of mediums. Killer tongue, i love you (until September 4) opens a conversation around the idea of mother tongues as carriers of identity within the context of the artist's personal experience of growing up in a French cultural hegemony in Lebanon and raising a family in colonised Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.