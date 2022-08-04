A new exhibition by Blue Mountains-based multi-media artist Eddie Abd explores cultural identity through a variety of mediums. Killer tongue, i love you (until September 4) opens a conversation around the idea of mother tongues as carriers of identity within the context of the artist's personal experience of growing up in a French cultural hegemony in Lebanon and raising a family in colonised Australia.
Through video, digital prints and object installation, Abd works with her family to express these tensions through everyday instances of play and performance.
Abd was awarded the 2021 Blake Prize (emerging artist) and this is an exciting opportunity for visitors to the Blue Mountains to experience one of Australia's top emerging artists exhibiting on home soil. This exhibition is Abd's first major solo show and she is looking forward to seeing how audiences engage with her work.
"I love finding out what people feel when entering the space, how every individual will read the works according to their own assumptions and the associations that they'll make - it's the conversations that happen that are very important to me - along with the making of the work which is a way for me to observe and process what is going on in my world," she said.
Abd will also feature in upcoming immersive music and visual experience, resonantwave, to be held at the Cultural Centre on the evening of August 27 from 6-10pm. She has been paired with local band Sonori and together they will present an artwork that marries music and art in an ethereal light projection.
Visitors to resonantwave can also hear Abd speak in a Gallery Up Late event, from 4pm, where she will explore her exhibition and artistic practice.
