The Wines of the West Festival is on at the Carrington Hotel in Katoomba on Saturday, August 20, and Sunday, August 21, 11am to 5pm each day.
It's one of the Katoomba Chamber's biggest events and a great showcase of the fantastic wineries from the Blue Mountains and Central West Region of NSW.
Entry is only $15 (the ticket covers entry for both days). Visitors to the festival can meet and speak with the winemakers each day, it's a cellar door experience and there are some great specials to be had.
Further information, see www.winesofthewest.com.au.
