Blue Mountains Gazette

Sample some of the central west's best wines

Updated August 4 2022 - 5:29am, first published 5:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wines of the west

The Wines of the West Festival is on at the Carrington Hotel in Katoomba on Saturday, August 20, and Sunday, August 21, 11am to 5pm each day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.