Katoomba man, 53, robbed after using ATM

A 53-year-old Katoomba man was attacked by two strangers at about 11pm on Wednesday July 27 after withdrawing money from an ATM on Katoomba Street.
The victim was thrown to the ground by one man, while the other man stole his wallet containing $500.
The offenders were described as male, between 180-190cm tall, both Islander appearance, and of heavy build, one wearing a red flannelette jumper, the other wearing a black track suit with white stripes and blue Adidas shoes.
Police are appealing for witnesses who may have CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage or information to contact Katoomba Police or Crime Stoppers.
About 8.30pm on Friday August 5, police found a car stopped on Singles Ridge Road, Yellow Rock, and spoke with two young persons in the car; a 17-year-old from Hawkesbury Heights and a 15-year-old from Winmalee.
Police searched the car and allegedly found substances suspected to be cannabis and amphetamine, with a large amount of empty resealable bags. A knife was also found. The 17-year-old allegedly admitted possession and was arrested. He was later charged with related offences and will appear at Parramatta Children's Court on August 18.
About 3.15pm on Sunday July 17, a grey holden commodore was stopped by police for a random breath test. The driver, a 35-year-old Lithgow woman was unable to provide her licence and allegedly admitted to being on a learner driver's permit. She was charged with multiple offences, including possessing a prohibited drug and a knife. She was taken to Katoomba Hospital for assessment prior to being released into police custody. She was refused bail pending a court appearance.
About 9.55pm on Sunday July 17 police were called to Leura after reports a car was reversing up the Great Western Highway. A short time later police saw the alleged reported vehicle, a Gold Landrover Discovery, travelling southbound on Leura Mall. The driver, a 42 year-old Springwood woman, was subjected to a roadside breath test, allegedly returning a positive result. At Katoomba Police station she was charged with high range PCA, had her licence suspended. She will attend Katoomba Local Court on August 15.
Police doing random breath testing on Old Bathurst Road, Blaxland on Sunday July 24 were targeting westbound traffic. About 10.40am, a 64 year-old Blaxland man was stopped and allegedly returned a positive reading. A further test at Springwood allegedly returned a mid range reading. His licence was suspended and the matter is now before the courts.
Around 4.30pm on Sunday July 31 at Katoomba train station, a young man from Wentworth Falls was approached by a number of males, believed to be from Blackheath, while waiting for a train to Lithgow.
The group asked the young person for his jacket, when he refused the offenders attempted to unzip the jacket. The victim was able to run away and board the train. The incident was reported to Katoomba police who are seeking witnesses.
About 12.40pm on Saturday July 3, a male driver from Katoomba was travelling west in his white Nissan Navara near Springwood on the Great Western Highway and allegedly observed a black Audi driving recklessly weaving in and out of traffic.
The male driver of the Audi allegedly waved a metal pole out the window towards the victim, attempting to initiate a fight.
The victim said he left the highway due to the aggressive behaviour, and then reported the incident at Springwood Police Station.
Again police are seeking witnesses to this incident, as well as anyone who may have CCTV, phone or dashcam footage, to contact Katoomba Police Station on (02) 4782 8199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
