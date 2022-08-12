Blue Mountains Gazette

Katoomba man, 53, robbed after using ATM

BL
By B C Lewis
August 12 2022 - 1:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 53-year-old Katoomba man was attacked by two strangers at about 11pm on Wednesday July 27 after withdrawing money from an ATM on Katoomba Street.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.