Katoomba man, 53, robbed after using ATM

About 3.15pm on Sunday July 17, a grey holden commodore was stopped by police for a random breath test. The driver, a 35-year-old Lithgow woman was unable to provide her licence and allegedly admitted to being on a learner driver's permit. She was charged with multiple offences, including possessing a prohibited drug and a knife. She was taken to Katoomba Hospital for assessment prior to being released into police custody. She was refused bail pending a court appearance.