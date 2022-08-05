Lego Three Sisters to greet visitors at new Penrith Lego Certified Store

They are the most photographed landmark in the Blue Mountains but the Three Sisters are now set to become a drawcard in Penrith as well.
A 3D Lego mosaic of the Katoomba attraction will greet visitors to the latest Lego Certified Store at Penrith Westfield when it opens to the public on Saturday, August 6.
Created by Ryan "The Brickman" McNaught, the mosaic features 45,433 Lego bricks, representing 384 hours of building time.
Lego Australia and New Zealand general manager, Troy Taylor, was at the store for a media preview on August 5, along with the winner of the first season of Lego Masters, Henry Pinto.
"Penrith's first LEGO Certified Store will be an incredible experience for all, and we are delighted to showcase the newest and best of what Lego has to offer to the community," said Mr Taylor.
The custom-built store is on Level 2 in Westfield Penrith, with 207sqm of prime retail positioning, offering a wide selection of sets, including fan favourites, seasonal drops and hard-to-find editions.
As well as the Three Sisters mosaic, the store features a large 3D brick-built model of a firefighter comprising of 46,394 bricks.
In-store brick specialists will be able to help fans of all ages select the perfect set.
