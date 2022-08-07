Blue Mountains Gazette

A brief history of the Western Road across the Blue Mountains

By Robyne Ridge
Updated August 7 2022 - 7:30am, first published 6:00am
The Great Western Highway joins Sydney to Bathurst, crossing mountains, bushland, farmland and varied village landscapes. It took Cox six months to build from July 7, 1814 to January 18, 1815.

