Pop-up vaccination clinic open at Katoomba Hospital on August 13-14

A pop-up vaccination clinic will be open at Blue Mountains District Anzac Memorial Hospital in Katoomba on August 13 and 14.
Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Nurse Unit Manager, Jaimie Earl, said the pop-up clinic is an opportunity to help the community maintain high levels of protection against COVID-19.
"Vaccination is the key to staying healthy and strong this winter. COVID-19 hasn't disappeared and is still circulating in the community. We must do what we can to help prevent ourselves and others from getting seriously ill."
COVID-19 first, second and booster vaccinations, including an additional winter booster will be available to eligible people aged five to 65 years of age.
The clinic will be open from 9.30am to 3.30pm at the outpatients department.
