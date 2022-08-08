The Love Local Makers Market was held in the forecourt and inside at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub on Saturday, August 6.
The only dedicated local artisan craft market in the Mountains, the event attracted plenty of visitors to Springwood's town centre.
Hub program leader Louise Hales said the Makers Market is a great opportunity for local producers and creators to showcase their wares in the creative community space of the Hub.
"Many of our artisans are purveyors of slow wares, hand built and thoughtfully crafted items while others are entrepreneurial. What they all have in common is a love of living and creating in the Blue Mountains," she said.
