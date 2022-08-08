Blackheath and Wentworth Falls libraries are expected to reopen later this month but Blaxland will remain closed for some time.
Blackheath library has been closed since heavy rain in March leaked through the roof and damaged the interior.
It is currently getting carpet replaced and then furniture, shelving and library collection materials will be returned.
Wentworth Falls and Blaxland were both closed after the deluge of early July. Mould remediation work is currently being completed at Wentworth Falls with council working to reopen it within the next couple of weeks.
Blaxland Library will be closed for at least another two months, due to extensive damage.
Reserved items/holds can be collected from one of the other open libraries (Katoomba, Lawson and Springwood Library in the Loft).
Library items can be returned at any library branch at any time through the returns chutes, which are open 24/7 (except on public holidays and during public holiday long weekends.
