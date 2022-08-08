Blue Mountains Gazette

Flooded Upper Mountains libraries set to reopen soon.

By Jennie Curtin
Updated August 8 2022 - 1:36am, first published 1:30am
Blackheath library: Expected to reopen this month.

Blackheath and Wentworth Falls libraries are expected to reopen later this month but Blaxland will remain closed for some time.

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

