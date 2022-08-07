Blue Mountains Gazette

Bushwalkers winched to safety after night exposed to the elements

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated August 8 2022 - 3:29am, first published August 7 2022 - 11:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bushwalkers rescued after abseiling/canyoning difficulties

Two bushwalkers were winched to safety yesterday (August 7), having spent the previous night in the open.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.