Bushwalkers rescued after abseiling/canyoning difficulties

Two bushwalkers were winched to safety yesterday (August 7), having spent the previous night in the open.
About 6pm on Saturday, emergency services were notified of an emergency beacon activation in the vicinity of Claustral Canyon, Mount Tomah.
Inquiries revealed a 25-year-old man and 18-year-old woman had gone abseiling and canyoning, when they came into trouble.
Officers from Blue Mountains Police Area Command were assisted by PolAir and the Toll Rescue helicopter to identify the location of the hikers, who notified ground crews.
About 10pm, specialist officers from Police Rescue and NSW Ambulance started hiking towards the location of the hikers; however, due to rough conditions and poor visibility, the operation was suspended.
About 7.30am on Sunday, the rescue operation resumed, and the hikers were winched to safety by the Toll Rescue helicopter about 9.45am.
They were treated for mild hypothermia at the scene.
PolAir returned to Mt Tomah and winched two Police Rescue officers.
Inspector Greg Marshall from NSW Ambulance said:
"This couple were very cold when we got to them and temperatures close to zero degrees made it an uncomfortable night. They did the right thing in taking an EPIRB distress beacon with them, and activating it when they got into trouble."
"The co-ordinates we received helped our aeromedical team locate them and get assistance to them.
"It's an important lesson for everybody who goes out into the bush - take an EPIRB with you. It can be a life-saving device," he said.
"This was a tricky and prolonged rescue operation with all agencies involved working well together for a good outcome."
In other news, police are seeking help from members of the public who were travelling on a west bound train yesterday around 4:20pm when the train was at/near Lapstone Railway Station.
A small fire was started in the toilet cubicle of the second carriage. It was quickly extinguished by the train crew but the origin of the fire is considered suspicious.
No one was injured and only superficial damage was caused but police are asking anyone on the train who has information about the incident to contact police at Springwood Police Station on 4751 0299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote E 89484106.
