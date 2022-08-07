Blue Mountains Gazette

Fox not slowing down with ninth world title

By Jennie Curtin
Updated August 8 2022 - 6:00am, first published August 7 2022 - 11:31pm
Top form: Jessica Fox paddles through a gate in a world cup event in Prague. Picture: Supplied

Former Blaxland High canoeing great Jessica Fox has won her ninth world title in Augsburg, Germany.

