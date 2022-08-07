Former Blaxland High canoeing great Jessica Fox has won her ninth world title in Augsburg, Germany.
Fox defended the gold medal she won in the extreme slalom event last year and also came away with two silver medals in K1 and C1 (kayaking and canoeing).
She posted on Facebook that "it was always going to be tough to beat the Germans on their home course. It was very special to be on the podium and see Ricarda Funk and Andrea Herzog win at home.
"The atmosphere was insane, unlike anything I've ever felt. Thank you to the fans for cheering ... the volunteers and organisers for the most memorable world championships."
Fox also thanked the "amazing" Paddle Australia team, her family and friends, sponsors and supporters.
Her success in Germany comes after she won three world cup gold medals in a row in June, the first in Prague, followed by Krakow and Tacen in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Extreme slalom will be introduced in the Olympic Games for the first time in Paris in 2024. Four athletes race head-to-head on whitewater, testing their power, skill and tactics as they tackle up and downstream gates whilst also completing an eskimo roll.
Extreme slalom first appeared on the International Canoe Federation's world cup program in 2015 and is a combination of all canoeing's white water disciplines.
