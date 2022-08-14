Year 10 Winmalee High student Zoe Leach has been recognised as the Zonta Blue Mountains Young Woman in Public Affairs Award recipient for 2022.
On Tuesday August 2, Zoe was recognised as an "exceptional young person" by Zonta and Blue Mountains Women's Health and Resource Centre (BMWHRC) at a presentation at the school.
The club's perpetual trophy is now on display in the school with Zoe's name engraved on it. Zoe received $500 in cash, she will be a guest with a family member at a Zonta dinner and also has the chance to participate in an internship or mentoring scheme with BMWHRC.
School principal Voula Facas put Zoe forward for the award due to the extraordinary leadership to progress the status of women and girls and her extensive involvement in both the school and wider community.
Zoe is in contention for further Zonta awards. The 2023 nominations are now open for 16-19-year-old young women who demonstrate volunteerism and leadership.
