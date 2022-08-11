New chancellor for Western Sydney University

Chief executive of the Business Council of Australia, and former top public servant Jennifer Westacott AO has been named the next Chancellor of Western Sydney University.
Ms Westacott was elected by the University's Board of Trustees as successor to Professor Peter Shergold AC, who will retire in December after 12 years as Chancellor.
Advertisement
The University's first female Chancellor and only the fourth Chancellor in the University's history, Ms Westacott will start her term on January 1, 2023.
Growing up in housing commission in the Blue Mountains and on the NSW Central Coast, Ms Westacott said that experience has driven her throughout her life and made her strive to fulfil her potential and be a force for positive change - something she keenly recognises in the University's own values and mission.
READ MORE: Open Day on August 14
"I am delighted to be named the next Chancellor of Western Sydney University. I am passionate about the role universities play in helping individuals and societies achieve their potential.
Ms Westacott has held senior leadership roles in the private and public sectors for more than 40 years, making numerous and sustained contributions to policy, public service and Australian public life. She will continue to serve as the chief executive of the Business Council of Australia - the premier representative group for Australia's large employers, advocating for good policy on behalf of the business community and the Australians they employ.
Since 2019 she has also been Chair of the Western Parkland City Authority - the NSW Government agency responsible for delivering, coordinating and attracting investment to the Western Parkland City, and realising the immense opportunities presented by the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport and the Western Sydney City Deal.
Her many other current leadership roles include serving as Non-Executive Director of ASX-listed company Wesfarmers Limited, Council member of the University of New South Wales, Chair of the Board of Studio Schools Australia, Patron of Mental Health Australia and The Pinnacle Foundation, and Co-Patron of Pride in Diversity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.