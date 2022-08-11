Blue Mountains Gazette

New chancellor for Western Sydney University

Updated August 11 2022 - 2:17am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Chief executive of the Business Council of Australia, and former top public servant Jennifer Westacott AO has been named the next Chancellor of Western Sydney University.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.