'70s Unplugged', is a collection of the greatest hits from the coolest decade of them all, taking you back to the days of flower power and stairways to heaven - when we watched horror movies right there on our TV and the good old eagle rock was here to stay.
Named 'Best Production Show' at the 2019 ACE Awards, 70s Unplugged is excited to take the stage at Penrith Panthers Evan Theatre on Saturday September 3.
The show is the brainchild of multi-award-winning entertainer Stephen Fisher-King who has returned to his guitar-playing roots to produce this awesome show, complete with screaming guitars and brilliant harmonies, taking us back to the days when here in Australia, nothing could save the Governor General.
With nine MO awards and eight ACE Awards to his name, Stephen has starred in numerous musical theatre productions including CATS, Evita, The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and The Rocky Horror Show. He's even sung the national anthem at the State of Origin.
"I started my career with 70s music," he says. "It was the soundtrack to my childhood, and the playlist for my foray into the entertainment business.
"I went on to study at the Canberra Conservatorium, and have spent many years performing the classics at venues right around Australia and the world, but it was time to get back on the guitar and have some fun.
"Everyone knows the music we play and they sing along loudly. We've also got a fun video presentation that includes some great images of the celebrities, fashion, news and commercials from the seventies. It's a real walk down memory lane."
The singer will be joined on stage by a five-piece band, including fellow award-winning performers Chris Connolly and Jo Elms. Connolly is an authentic 70s musician. An experienced vocalist and guitarist, he has even performed on Countdown! Elms is an award-winning singer songwriter. She's a genuine flower-child, with a love for 'all-things Seventies'.
"We are so excited to come together in this fantastic show," says Fisher-King. "The music is great, the cast is great and the audience re-lives their glory days- the days when men wore stubbies and flares."
70s Unplugged includes the best-loved music from the greatest bands and performers of the decade, including America, the Eagles, Skyhooks, AC/DC, Dragon, Led Zeppelin, John Denver, Don McLean, Elton John, Cat Stevens and Fleetwood Mac.
Fisher-King can't wait to take the Panthers audience back to the 1970s. A time when cats were in the cradle, they filled up your senses, country roads took you home and the good old boys were drinking whiskey and rye.
Tickets for the show on September 3 are available through Panthers website.
