Help shape future of Gordon Falls Reserve precinct

Blue Mountains City Council is creating a masterplan for the Gordon Falls Reserve precinct to help guide nature and culture-based recreation at the popular location.
The community can attend an information session at the Gordon Falls Reserve playground (Lone Pine Avenue, Leura) on Saturday, August 13.
The information session will be divided into two parts:
Both sessions will provide attendees with the same information and the opportunity to ask questions, engage in discussion, and provide feedback to staff and consultants.
Working with experienced consultants, council has been reviewing:
"Council has already been engaged with the community on the masterplan for the Blue Mountains Southern Escarpment," said Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill. "As part of that project, Gordon Falls Reserve Precinct was identified as a priority area for the preparation of its own Masterplan.
"With the beautiful Olympian and Elysium Rock lookouts nestled within the precinct, Gordon Falls Reserve is a precious natural area for many in our local community and beyond.
"We are so very fortunate to have spaces like this in our own backyard and it's vital we work together to ensure they are well managed and maintained.
"With that in mind, the community's feedback is such a crucial element in the master planning process. I encourage everyone with an interest in this special site to attend the information session, learn more about the masterplan and council's vision for Gordon Falls Reserve precinct."
To find out more about the Gordon Falls Reserve Precinct Masterplan visit: https://yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/gordon-falls-mp
