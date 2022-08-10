Blue Mountains Gazette

Arts and cultural groups form new Arts and Culture Alliance Blue Mountains group

August 10 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 20 representatives of local arts and cultural organisations from across the Blue Mountains have joined forces to represent the interests of the sector to all levels of government, business and the community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.