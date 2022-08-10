More than 20 representatives of local arts and cultural organisations from across the Blue Mountains have joined forces to represent the interests of the sector to all levels of government, business and the community.
The Arts and Culture Alliance Blue Mountains (ACABM) has established a smaller co-ordinating group - comprising Alex Gooding, Jan Koperberg, Aubtin Namdar, Eliza Logan, Victor Peralta, Zac Qunn, Gay Hendriksen and Barbara Lepani - to help guide ACABM's future work.
Blue Mountains Creative Arts Network president Barbara Lepani said of the new group: "Unlike the community services sector and the business sector, no such collective body exists for this important sector across the different art forms and heritage and culture groups."
Ms Lepani invited a cross-section of small and medium arts and culture organisations across the Blue Mountains to a round table meeting on July 1 to discuss the initiative.
Ward 3 Councillor Mick Fell was invited to represent Blue Mountains City Council and supported the initiative.
Federal Macquarie MP Susan Templeman, recently appointed as the Special Envoy for the Arts, also attended the roundtable, describing the initiative as a "first step towards a stronger voice for the Blue Mountains arts sector".
"It is also good timing that the consultation for the National Cultural Policy has begun. This will place arts at the centre of Australian life, will put First Nations arts and culture first, and will recognise artists as critical workers in our economy," said Ms Templeman.
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle noted the "hyper-awareness" in the Blue Mountains around the "profound contribution of the arts."
"We're so fortunate to be home to such a diverse creative community and this has such positive impacts on the broader Blue Mountains community and its visitors.
"With the recent change to a Federal Labor Government, I believe that many of us are feeling more hopeful about the recognition of the necessity of the arts sector, and with increased support, the future for the Arts looks much brighter after an unbelievably tough few years," said Ms Doyle.
Key local concerns identified by alliance members include inadequate funding, the lack of suitable venues and the need to improve information sharing, co-ordination and collaboration, and recognition of our unique issues as a peri-urban area in terms of classification for arts funding eligibility.
"The ACABM submission to the National Cultural Policy consultation supports the new Federal Government's commitment to First Nations peoples and their unique knowledge systems and urges it to recognise the regional and ethnic diversity of cultural life in Australian society, and the critical role of arts and culture in dealing with climate change and other major national issues," said Ms Lepani.
"Given the precarious nature of income in the sector which has also been hit particularly hard by COVID, the submission not only calls for adequate arts and cultural funding but also urges the government to consider piloting a Guaranteed Basic Income scheme for registered artists and arts workers, as is being undertaken by a number of European countries, including Ireland."
