Blue Mountains City Council has agreed to pay the state government half a million dollars for specialist construction work at Wentworth Falls Lake.
At the July 26 council meeting, councillors voted unanimously to allow Public Works Advisory to carry out the "critical, complex and specialised nature of the proposed services required to support the Wentworth Falls Lake Dam Infrastructure Renewal and Improvement projects".
Public Works has submitted a costings proposal of $498,760. Council recently secured almost $4 million in funding towards works at the dam. The requirement for specialised project support was identified within the Preparing Australian Communities Program grant submission.
A range of necessary infrastructure and operational works are priorities including:
Council was told the highly specialist work at the dam was time critical, highly complex and required multi-disciplinary and specialist fields and that council did not have the in-house capabilities.
Wentworth Falls Lake Dam is on Jamison Creek and sits in the upper tributaries of Sydney's drinking water catchment. The dam was originally constructed by NSW Railways in 1906 and was gifted to council in 1973. The wall was raised in 1991 in response to requirements by the state government.
Upgrades to the dam and spillway will "significantly increase local fire-fighting capabilities and provide the ability to accurately collect data on lake water levels", Mayor Mark Greenhill has previously said.
Public Works Advisory is part of the Department of Regional NSW. PWA is currently engaged as council's retained dam engineering experts. The work needs to be done under the terms of the grants before October 2024.
