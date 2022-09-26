A push is on to improve Bullaburra's village green.
A Bullaburra couple has gathered almost 300 signatures to get their village green updated with newer park facilities and a half basketball court.
"Bullaburra rarely gets much love and we would love to do something for the local kids nearby who have to travel to Katoomba or Springwood to play basketball," Giuseppe Antonio (Tony) Pacialeo, who started the petition, said.
He approached local Labor ward councillors Romola Hollywood and Claire West for help and the matter will now be raised at the coming Blue Mountains City Council meeting.
"Bullaburra village green whilst small and in a minor suburb of the Blue Mountains is very well used and sees visitors from other suburbs regularly," he said.
"It wouldn't be unreasonable to request an update considering the large amounts of money spent on both Glenbrook playground and Wentworth Falls park respectively. We deserve usable and safe facilities too."
Mr Pacialeo and his partner Lily Bresnahan with son Atticus aged one-and-a-half, have done letterbox drops throughout Bullaburra and raised the matter on local social media in recent months.
About a third of the signatures on the petition are Mountains-based, but Mr Pacialeo said the algorithm defaults to Sydney and more than that number were local. The pair developed ideas for the park after talking with some park participants and neighbours who use the Noble Street facility.
Mr Pacialeo said the current facilities are "old, unsafe, outdated and not on par with the other facilities" in the Mountains.
He said many signing had added comments at https://www.change.org/BullaburraPark.
Catherine Kimmings said she "grew up in Bullaburra and there is nothing at all to do there. This park upgrade would be wonderful for the families of this little town". Jennifer Lawday said "small non tourist areas of the Mountains need facilities for families" and Leanne Gray, who uses the park when visiting family, said it was "way overdue for a facelift".
Separately from the petition, other local residents raised the need for toilets, or access to toilets (perhaps via the Progress Hall), amphitheatre, BBQ facilities, an undercover area, graffiti board, lighting, USB charging ports and adult exercise equipment.
Not all are in agreement over the changes, Cr Hollywood said, with some expressing "a desire to maintain the park's current quiet, peaceful and natural atmosphere with its current nature play offerings for children".
Cr Hollywood thanked Tony Pacialeo for putting together the petition calling for improvements to the village green and said the community support showed "how much people value our parks, large and small".
"We have 105 parks across the Blue Mountains and now the upgrades to our four District Parks at Blackheath, Wentworth Falls Lake, Buttenshaw Park and Glenbrook Park are either complete or progressing construction, it's a good time to consider opportunities to improve smaller neighbourhood parks such as the Bullaburra Village Green."
She has asked council for a briefing addressing the calls from the local community to improve this neighbourhood park. The matter goes before council on September 27.
