Two men were rescued from a closed area of the Blue Mountains National Park early this morning [August 10] after an night-long search by local police, police rescue and ambulance officers.
The emergency workers started the search around Vera Falls at Wentworth Falls yesterday afternoon after a 000 call was received saying they had become separated and disoriented in the rugged bush area, unable to find their way back.
Blue Mountains Police Rescue launched a remote pilot unmanned aircraft to assist with the search before a ground party consisting of two Police Rescue members and two Ambulance Special Operations Team members walked into the bush to try to find the men as darkness and poor weather conditions set in.
The two men were found in the valley late in the night and were returned to the Conservation Hut area around 1:30am where they were assessed by NSW Ambulance before being taken to hospital.
In total, the team walked 11 kilometres during the rescue in very difficult conditions as the tracks in the area have been damaged by recent weather events.
Police inquiries will also focus on investigating the men being in parts of the National Park that are closed to the public due to safety concerns. If offences are established, penalty notices will be issued.
It is a timely reminder that sections of local National Parks that are closed at the moment are for genuine safety concerns and police urge users not to enter these areas.
