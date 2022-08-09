Blue Mountains Gazette

Night-long search for men missing at Wentworth Falls in closed National Park area

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated August 9 2022 - 11:24pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two men were rescued from a closed area of the Blue Mountains National Park early this morning [August 10] after an night-long search by local police, police rescue and ambulance officers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.