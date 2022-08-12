It would not be surprising to read that COVID had knocked the stuffing out of many community choirs.
In fact, the opposite is true - singers are flocking back to their choirs in force and preparing to meet for a celebratory weekend of singing at Blackheath Choir Festival on August 26-28.
The benefits of singing in a choir include enhanced mental functioning, improved immune responses, better social skills, increased social networks and the immense satisfaction of being immersed in humanity's oldest and most accessible art form.
When multiple choirs get together, the joy is palpable and will spill from the concert venues into the parks, cafes and restaurants of Blackheath where, for just 48 hours, spontaneously bursting into song will be regarded as perfectly acceptable behaviour.
Join us and find out why your wives and husbands, friends and neighbours are deserting you on a weekly basis to sing in their local choir. It's addictive!
Tickets online at https://blackheathchoirfestival.org/ or locally from Richardson & Wrench in Blackheath.
