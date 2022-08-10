Govetts Leap lookout at Blackheath will be closed to cars from tomorrow (August 11) until 2023 as the area undergoes a major upgrade.
But walks from the lookout will remain open during the $3.2 million project, as will the Heritage Centre and the centre's carpark.
The lookout, which was originally built in 1927, will feature new viewing and picnicking areas, a redesigned carpark and a fully accessible pathway all the way to the lookout once work is completed in early 2023.
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service Blue Mountains branch director, David Crust, said the work would complement upgrades already underway at two other major lookouts in the Blue Mountains National Park - Evans Lookout at Blackheath and the Conservation Hut in Wentworth Falls.
"The work at Govetts Leap is designed to preserve the site's character and charm while ensuring everyone is able to enjoy the view, thanks to accessibility improvements," he said.
"Reconfiguring the car park will enable us to make the best of the spectacular lookout for all visitors with a new landscaped terrace for visitors to relax, picnic and enjoy the view while also improving pedestrian safety.
"Blue Mountains National Park is world famous for its beauty and draws over eight million visits a year, the most of any NSW national park.
"Over the last decade visitation to the Upper Mountains has doubled and we want to make sure each visitor has the best possible experience when they come to experience the spectacular World Heritage views from the lookout."
The Conservation Hut and Evans Lookout works are anticipated to be completed late next month.
For alternative walks and up-to-date information, visitors are encouraged to check Blue Mountains National Park tracks online and alerts on the NPWS website.
