Wentworth Falls Bowling Club is set to become a function centre with a kiosk operating six days a week.
A development application now before council is seeking to change the use from registered club to a function centre and kiosk.
There will be some changes to the building itself, including filling in the existing under croft area on the lower ground floor with a new concrete floor and aluminium framed glazed walls to match those existing as well as a new unisex accessible toilet.
A new paved parking area will be added to the bowling green.
The existing commercial kitchen, restaurant and bar will be kept by the new owner, Falls Hub Investments, which will apply for an appropriate liquor licence.
The function centre will be able to accommodate a maximum of 200 people and will open no earlier than 7 am and close no later than midnight, Monday to Saturday and 7am to 9pm on Sundays.
It will host a range of functions from receptions, dinners and discussion groups to conferences and training courses.
The DA stipulates the centre won't hold amplified music events and noise levels would be similar to its previous use as a licensed club. There won't be any additional external lighting and no night-time external activities are proposed.
The kiosk will be in the lower ground floor, open to the general public selling food, light refreshments and small convenience items. It will operate 7am-5pm, Monday to Saturday.
The old club will remain a bushfire "safer place".
The changes to the old club are estimated to cost about $200,000.
The owner of the building is a company called Falls Hub Investments, which was incorporated in March last year.
The old bowling club closed permanently in June 2020, after a shutdown when COVID first hit.
