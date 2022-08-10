Blue Mountains Gazette

Wentworth Falls Bowling Club to become function centre with a kiosk

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated August 12 2022 - 12:55am, first published August 10 2022 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wentworth Falls Bowling Club is set to become a function centre with a kiosk operating six days a week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.