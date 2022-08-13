Blue Mountains Gazette

Planet Youth survey to help young people lead healthier lives

August 13 2022 - 2:00am
Community organisations, school staff, students, health services, local police officers, council and others from the Blue Mountains local drug action team joined international group Planet Youth recently to discuss the findings of the second Planet Youth Australia survey on youth wellbeing, lifestyle, and substance use.

