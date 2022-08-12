An era ended on Sunday, August 6 when the Ray family poured their last drinks at the New Ivanhoe Hotel in Blackheath.
It had been in the family's hands for 45 years, first with Vic and his wife, Sybil, then their three children - Dennis, Kerrie and Dale.
The Ivy, as it is affectionately known, is now destined for a new era, with owner Adrian Guest taking over, along with licensee Jake Toivonen and the new owner of the building, Ray Reilly and wife Sara.
Mr Guest, who lives in Bowral with his wife, Julia, and three young children, owns three pubs in Goulburn, one in Moss Vale and the Surrey in Redfern.
"I'm looking forward to continuing the family tradition here at the pub," he said on Monday at the official handover.
"And I'm also looking forward to getting to meet everyone and listening to the stories that everyone has to tell about Blackheath."
He has engaged a new chef and will be introducing a new menu, he said.
Handsome licensee Mr Toivonen (self-described) has about 30 years' experience in pubs, he said, including in the Southern Highlands, in the Scottish highlands and before that in Byron Bay.
He will live upstairs in the pub.
Dale Gregory, who used to do the early shift behind the bar, wondered if she'd finally manage to sleep in, while her sister, Ms Raye, said she had no regrets.
"Making the decision to sell was the hard part but once that was done it was okay. I'll be staying in Blackheath - I'll catch up with everybody at the pub!"
