Rail safety week kicks off

Rail Safety Week has started.
NSW TrainLink Blue Mountains Line and Western Region has posted a video showing many commuters narrowly escaping disaster.
TrainLink has said they see "way too many customers rushing for trains, being distracted by their devices and hurting themselves".
The video shows plenty of occasions where commuters were rushing and distracted.
Their advice - ditch the distractions around trains, stand back, look up and stay rail safe.
Safety Week kicked off on August 9.
