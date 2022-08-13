Winter is a popular time to hover over the stove making soups, pies and cakes but why should humans get all the treats?
Kobe the Pyr, a 52kg Pyrenean Mountain Dog with a prodigious appetite, has just released his first canine cookbook, How To Eat Like A Kobe: Recipes For Dogs. Better known for his dog hiking guide to the Blue Mountains, Hiking Mount Kobe, the Lawson canine loves eating just as much as hiking, so it was only sensible for his follow-up book to share his favourite gastronomical delights with other dogs.
With 50 recipes including snacks, entrees, mains and treats, and even a special dog beer, How To Eat Like A Kobe caters for every occasion, from sensible daily meals to extravagant party fare for celebrating doggy birthdays. Every dish is made from quality, human-grade ingredients, dog-owners could be forgiven for wanting a bite for themselves. Every recipe includes a Share-O-Metre to rate how enjoyable the recipe is likely to be to a human.
Kobe's human mum (and the book's author) Muriel Wang said the cookbook isn't just about keeping pups well-fed, it's also about helping other dog-parents save money by making healthy foods at home. With food costs rising across all sectors, pet food is no exception.
"Buying quality food and treats for dogs can really add up," Ms Wang said. "Many people are already struggling with the high cost of living and cooking for your dog at home is a good way to save money while still providing them with healthy, nourishing food and fun treats. Plus, there's something special about the bond between a dog and the human who cooks for them. We even have our own dog beer recipe in the cookbook so humans can enjoy a bevy with their best mate."
Kobe has long been on a personal crusade to end food waste by eating everything in sight, but through buying his cookbook, you can now contribute to the broader fight against food waste in Australia. As a Proud Supporter of OzHarvest (also their furriest supporter), Kobe donates 10 per cent of his cookbook sales to support their important work collecting surplus food from donors like restaurants and supermarkets and delivering it to charities that feed those in need.
How To Eat Like A Kobe can be purchased from https://kotesbykobe.com.au/shop/ and from selected Blue Mountains and Sydney bookshops.
