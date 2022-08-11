Blue Mountains Gazette

Leading men and a lady at The Joan

Updated August 15 2022 - 1:19am, first published August 11 2022 - 5:36am
This month's Morning Melodies is the extremely popular Leading Men and a Leading Lady, presenting the best of Australia's stage and screen talents featuring Darryl Lovegrove, Derek Metzler, Scott Irwin and Danielle Barnes. They are the true stars of Les Miserable, Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, Beauty and The Beast and many more Australian productions.

