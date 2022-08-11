This month's Morning Melodies is the extremely popular Leading Men and a Leading Lady, presenting the best of Australia's stage and screen talents featuring Darryl Lovegrove, Derek Metzler, Scott Irwin and Danielle Barnes. They are the true stars of Les Miserable, Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, Beauty and The Beast and many more Australian productions.
Charm, charisma, soaring vocals, amazing harmonies and beautiful costumes make this show a must see. All that, plus the fabulous musicians of the Greg Hooper Trio create an incredible audience experience.
Morning Melodies: Leading Men and a Leading Lady is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on August 24 at 11am. Morning tea from 10am. Tickets: Pre-booked and paid $22. Purchase on the day $25.
