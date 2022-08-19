Blue Mountains Quilters donate $20,000 to DV West Blue Mountains

Following the hugely successful Blue Mountains Community Quilt Show this April, Blue Mountains Quilters Inc (BMQ) donated $20,000 to DV West Blue Mountains on August 6.
A ceremony was held at the August stitchers gathering in Lawson to present the cheque to DV West Blue Mountains' Katoomba refuge manager, Jude Sayers.
Advertisement
State Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle and Federal Macquarie MP Susan Templeman also attended.
''This donation is a game changer for us as the money is unconditional and can be directed to the needs of our clients that we, at the refuge, identify," said Ms Sayers. "All other government funding upon which we rely, while obviously appreciated and necessary, comes with stipulations and conditions around how and when it is spent. This donation will allow us to direct to funds to extra services and opportunities for our clients."
The Blue Mountains Community Quilt Show, previously known as the Springwood Quilt Show, was held at Wycliffe Christian School in Warrimoo for the first time and was the first quilt show to be held in the Sydney area and surrounds post-COVID. The new larger venue allowed for more quilts to be displayed and for more vendors to be present, helping to make the show irresistible to quilters.
The show was generously sponsored by Bendigo Bank, Arect Landscapes and DIGITLFX and was supported by a large team of volunteers who carried out tasks including set-up and pull down, catering duties, waiting on tables, manning the entry desks and selling raffle tickets, not to mention the huge number of BMQ members who submitted their beautiful quilts for display.
"BMQ is delighted to be in a position to make such a significant donation to DV West Blue Mountains which we know will provide a direct and practical benefit to its clients," said president, Janice Weir, at the ceremony.
BMQ also supports DV West Blue Mountains by providing hand crafted patchwork quilts to the refuge for distribution to its clients. Each woman and her children housed at the refuge is given a quilt to keep and take on their journey in their new safer life. Katoomba RSL is a major sponsor of this project providing funding for ongoing costs and the purchase of wadding, an essential ingredient in a quilt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.