Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains Quilters donate $20,000 to DV West Blue Mountains

Updated August 19 2022 - 5:16am, first published 5:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Following the hugely successful Blue Mountains Community Quilt Show this April, Blue Mountains Quilters Inc (BMQ) donated $20,000 to DV West Blue Mountains on August 6.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.