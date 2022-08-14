The Blue Mountains Theatre and Hub in Springwood will come alive with live music in an all-day festival from some of Australia's most evocative and contemporary musicians on Saturday, August 27.
Theatre programs co-ordinator Yvonne Hellmers said the Blue Mountains Theatre is proud to partner with Live at the Village for an exceptional day of music.
"We're excited to bring together these esteemed local musicians and renowned Sydney jazz performers," said Ms Hellmers. "We have an eclectic mix of talented artists that will deliver stunning performances over one afternoon."
Broadcaster and musician James Valentine will MC the event which runs from 1pm to late with concerts alternating between two stages - the 400 capacity theatre, and a more intimate space, Studio 1.
The program includes acclaimed Australian artists, many who live locally in the Blue Mountains - jazz icon Sandy Evans, the ARIA-nominated Zela Margossian Quintet, dual-ARIA-winning world music fusionists, the 12-piece Mara! Big Band, and Bluegrass darlings The Morrisons.
Mara Kiek from Mara! Big Band said the program is a killer line-up.
"It really will be a feast of world-class performances covering a wide variety of musical genres," she said. "And it will be a very special performance given we were only able to launch Mara Big Band as a result of this special partnership with Blue Mountains Theatre and Live at the Village."
Live at the Village is a not-for profit arts collective based in the Blue Mountains that presents music of the highest artistic quality and to engage with as many people as possible. They commission new original compositions and work with younger musicians and schools. Made up of passionate local musicians the committee has curated this special series of concerts traversing genres including soul, blues, jazz, world, classical and improv.
Individual tickets are available or buy a three-gig bundle pass for 15 per cent off. Bookings: 4723 5050 or online at: https://www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au/.
