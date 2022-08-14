Blue Mountains Gazette

Come alive with music in the village at Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood

Updated August 14 2022 - 3:29am, first published 3:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 12-piece Mara! Big Band

The Blue Mountains Theatre and Hub in Springwood will come alive with live music in an all-day festival from some of Australia's most evocative and contemporary musicians on Saturday, August 27.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.