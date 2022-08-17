Last chance to join free business mentorship program

Blue Mountains businesses have one last chance to sign up to a free mentorship program before it kicks off on August 29.
A joint initiative of Blue Mountains Tourism and Blue Mountains City Council, the program will provide bespoke, one-on-on mentorship with industry experts to help businesses develop a clear future path and build resilience and sustainability. Business BM also supports the program.
Funded by two federal grant programs: the Building Better Regions Fund 5 and Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, the free program will run from September 2022 to June 2023.
Blue Mountains Tourism president Jason Cronshaw said: "It's no secret that most businesses have had a really tough time over the last two and a half years.
"This program offers a once in a lifetime opportunity that could save a small or medium size business or help take it to the next level.
"There are still a few spots available. Do yourself and your business a favour and sign up.
"It's free to you but the benefits will be priceless."
Consultants were being finalised, with many "exceptional professionals" committing their time and expertise to make a difference to someone's business.
"This unique program will help rebuild our business community after years of bushfire and pandemic impact by providing business owners with mentors who will view their business from a different perspective and equip them with the right tools and training for success."
Each participating business will be paired with an industry expert who will tailor their experience to their needs.
All businesses new or established, small or large that operate within the Blue Mountains LGA may apply.
Of the 40 places available, 20 will be specifically for tourism-focused businesses.
The final chance to express interest in the program will close on August 22.
An information session for program participants will be held in the Carrington Hotel ballroom, Katoomba St, Katoomba, from 6pm to 7.30pm on Monday, August 29.
Find out more and apply online: https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/recovery-for-business.
