The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre presents Canto Latino - a rare treat and unique experience for Latin American music fans.
Hailing from the Blue Mountains, Canto Latino blends the expertise of Amanda Handel (voice) in tango, flamenco and art music, Jane Andino (piano) in Latin and South American music, Gary Daley (saxophone) in jazz and contemporary and Matt Handel (accordion) in jazz, funk and soul.
Sweeping across the world from Spain and Portugal to Latin America, Canto Latino spins poetry and folklore into music and song, with a concert program woven from the threads of traditional Argentinean tango, Portuguese fado, Mexican ranchera and sones, South American and Spanish folklrico.
Canto Latino is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, September 2 at 7pm. Tickets: Standard $35, concession $30, under 30s $25. https://www.thejoan.com.au. The Joan's box office is open for over-the-counter sales on Wednesday-Friday only. Online sales are available 24/7.
