Blue Mountains Gazette

Canto Latino at The Joan in Penrith

Updated August 19 2022 - 12:14am, first published August 15 2022 - 6:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canto Latino: Present their lively show at The Joan on September 2.

The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre presents Canto Latino - a rare treat and unique experience for Latin American music fans.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.