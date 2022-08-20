Blue Mountains Gazette

Jim Wenman releases book of poetry

August 20 2022 - 6:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former youth worker has released a book of 52 original poems inspired by the many natural wonders in the Blue Mountains and beyond.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.