A former youth worker has released a book of 52 original poems inspired by the many natural wonders in the Blue Mountains and beyond.
Jim Wenman and his family have lived in Springwood for almost four decades. His home is close to the local tourist attraction Martins Lookout.
For a number of years he has written many inspirational poems and he has compiled them in his new book Prayers of the Created. There are 52 original poems divided into five chapters - The Sky and the Universe, The World Around Us, Weather and the Sea, Landscape and Our World and Love Human and Divine. The book celebrates the wider Australian landscapes -. the bush, outback and seaside and the Blue Mountains, he said
Mr Wenman said reminiscent of the impressionist artists, who used paint to capture the essence of the object rather than the subjects details, he likes to think his poems depict not only a scene or character, but the thoughts and emotions he felt when he observed different aspects of God's amazing creation.
Mr Wenman studied at Sydney Missionary College and worked for many years as a church youth worker in Sydney and then as an employment training officer in the outer western suburbs of Sydney.
He recently completed a ten-year study of the Book of Psalms. The result of this study is a series of talks, Bible studies, poems and songs called Psalm Talks and these are available at jimwenman.wordpress.com.
His book will be launched on Sunday September 11 at Winmalee Anglican Church at 2.30pm.
The book is published by Ark House Press. Available at: prayersofthecreated@yahoo.com
