A sprint distance adventure race series will kick off in September featuring trail running, mountain biking and kayaking, all while reading a map and compass.
More than 100 teams of two are expected to take part in the events on September 17 and 18, which will start and finish at Euroka Clearing in Glenbrook.
The Blue Mountains National Park at Glenbrook will be a hive of activity with races across both days, said Mark Roberts, the race director, who lives in the Mountains.
The course is created and marked by Roberts and kept secret until the race morning. At registration teams receive the map and the race begins. Competitors must stick together as adventure racing is a team event, not a relay.
In 2002 event company Maximum Adventure launched the Max Adventure Race Series - the first ever sprint distance adventure race series in Australia. It comprises five races annually in various national park locations in NSW and QLD. The event has since grown to include trail and road running and mountain biking. The Mountains became part of the series 12 years ago.
Teams swap between trail running, mountain biking, and kayaking while on the course and race times can vary from three to six hours depending on their navigation skills and choices.
"Adventure racing is a multi-disciplinary team sport, competitors must use a map and compass to navigate around the course, collecting checkpoints ... and race to the finish line in the quickest possible time.
"The course changes every year so there is no course record. Winning teams usually finish in a little under three hours. Entries are open from ages eight up (racing with a parent) or 14 years (teenagers racing together)," he said.
Entry is $115 - $125 per person and entrants must wear life jackets on the kayaking leg.
The event has managed to go ahead through COVID restrictions and flooding events
"We were lucky to be able to schedule the Blue Mountains Max Adventure Race event to avoid lockdowns in both 2020 and 2021 - with restrictions in place to meet the COVID guidelines at the time.
"Last year the Blue Mountains event on Sunday was postponed due to heavy rain, with many participants holding on to tickets to complete the event this year. Other Max Adventure events have been impacted by both COVID and recent extreme weather, it has been a challenging few years for the events industry," he added.
The appeal of the event was that it is "short, fast, fun and suitable for anyone with a sense of adventure ... if you are looking for a challenge that lives up to your love of outdoors, then rope in a team mate and head down to Glenbrook on the 17th or 18th September."
Warrimoo pair, Chantal Bronkhorst and her partner and teammate Mitchell Isaacs, placed second in the mixed category in 2021 by only a minute.
"We were oh so close," she said.
The pair lost time when they missed checkpoints and had to double back, but she encouraged "anyone with a basic baseline of fitness to enter. It's the most fun. You can take it as seriously or as cruisy as you want".
"Adventure racing pushes you that little bit out of your comfort zone which makes you realise you can do difficult things."
The five adventure races that make up the Max Adventure Race series are held in Lake Macquarie, Brisbane, Royal National Park, Sunshine Coast and Blue Mountains. Max Adventure also organises trail running events in NSW among other events.
To enter go to Max Adventure Race
