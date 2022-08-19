Blue Mountains Gazette

Adventure to the Max: Euroka in Glenbrook set to host race series

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated August 19 2022 - 7:23am, first published 6:47am
A sprint distance adventure race series will kick off in September featuring trail running, mountain biking and kayaking, all while reading a map and compass.

