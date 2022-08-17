Knife wielding man in Katoomba

A 32-year-old Katoomba man has been charged with attempting to stalk and intimidate after allegedly throwing a brick through a window of a home and threatening the occupants with a knife.
Just before 9pm on Saturday August 13, police responded to a Triple 0 call at Darley Street in Katoomba. They allegedly found the Katoomba man outside the property verbally threatening the occupants.
Advertisement
Blue Mountains crime manager, Detective Chief Inspector, Scott McAlpine, said the man is alleged to have been "denied entry to the property by the occupants earlier in the evening, before throwing a brick through the window and threatening to cause harm to a male known to him inside".
The man was arrested and charged with attempting to stalk/intimidate intending fear of harm and destroying or damaging property. The matter is currently before the court.
A 29-year-old St Marys woman has been charged with possessing housebreaking implements.
About midnight on Friday August 12, police responded to calls about a person acting suspiciously. A woman matching the description was allegedly found on a bike approaching the intersection of Macquarie and Ferguson Roads.
Det Chief Inspector Scott McAlpine said police found a number of items believed to have been used to commit break and enter offences. She is now on conditional bail and will appear before Katoomba Local Court on August 30.
Police have charged a 34-year-old Hazelbrook man with driving under the influence and negligent driving after a car accident in Warrimoo earlier this month.
About 11.30pm on Wednesday August 10, police attended the accident on Railway Parade. The uninjured driver was able to get out of the car. He allegedly failed a breath test and was charged with mid range drink driving. He is due to attend Penrith Local Court on September 22. His licence has been suspended.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.