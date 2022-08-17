Blue Mountains Gazette

Knife wielding man in Katoomba

BL
By B C Lewis
August 17 2022 - 1:00am
A 32-year-old Katoomba man has been charged with attempting to stalk and intimidate after allegedly throwing a brick through a window of a home and threatening the occupants with a knife.

BL

B C Lewis

Local News

